5239 PLUM AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

** 3-D tour link** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s6PTAKWTG4G

Check out this updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Seffner! This home is very clean, well maintained and move-in ready. Kitchen has space for a breakfast table. Large living can accommodate large furniture or use as a living/dining combination. Generous bedroom with a walk-in closet. Vinyl wood plank and tile flooring throughout. Inside utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Nice size fenced yard. Easy access to major roadways - I-4, I-75, Hwy 301. Application process includes credit and background checks. All potential residents over 17 years of age must apply.