Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

5239 PLUM AVENUE

5239 Plum Avenue · (813) 417-9918
Location

5239 Plum Avenue, Mango, FL 33584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
** 3-D tour link** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s6PTAKWTG4G
Check out this updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Seffner! This home is very clean, well maintained and move-in ready. Kitchen has space for a breakfast table. Large living can accommodate large furniture or use as a living/dining combination. Generous bedroom with a walk-in closet. Vinyl wood plank and tile flooring throughout. Inside utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Nice size fenced yard. Easy access to major roadways - I-4, I-75, Hwy 301. Application process includes credit and background checks. All potential residents over 17 years of age must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have any available units?
5239 PLUM AVENUE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have?
Some of 5239 PLUM AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 PLUM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5239 PLUM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 PLUM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5239 PLUM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5239 PLUM AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5239 PLUM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5239 PLUM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5239 PLUM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 PLUM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5239 PLUM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5239 PLUM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
