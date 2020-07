Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this 2 bedroom unit available in a private oasis off Pine Street with quick access to all major roads. This unit has fresh paint, new blinds, new laminate flooring in the living and bedroom areas. Large tree lot with plenty of room for parking. Don't wait, this won't last long! Minimum Credit Score 580, No felonies, and No Evictions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.