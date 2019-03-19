All apartments in Mango
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4541 Limerick Dr

4541 Limerick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Limerick Dr, Mango, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 2007 Townhouse For Rent in the Palmetto Cove Townhomes Subdivision. This is a 1529 sq. ft. two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 1 car garage. This Home Features large open great room living area with wood floors. The kitchen is open and has lots of cabinet and counter space plus breakfast bar. The home has a large living room and has high ceilings. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the washer and dryer for your convenience. Community pool and clubhouse are available for your enjoyment. Community has good access to major roads, shopping outlets, and the assigned schools. Call today to see this outstanding rental property.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Limerick Dr have any available units?
4541 Limerick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 4541 Limerick Dr have?
Some of 4541 Limerick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Limerick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Limerick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Limerick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 Limerick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4541 Limerick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4541 Limerick Dr offers parking.
Does 4541 Limerick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4541 Limerick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Limerick Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4541 Limerick Dr has a pool.
Does 4541 Limerick Dr have accessible units?
No, 4541 Limerick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Limerick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4541 Limerick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4541 Limerick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4541 Limerick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
