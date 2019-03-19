4541 Limerick Dr

Amenities

Newer 2007 Townhouse For Rent in the Palmetto Cove Townhomes Subdivision. This is a 1529 sq. ft. two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 1 car garage. This Home Features large open great room living area with wood floors. The kitchen is open and has lots of cabinet and counter space plus breakfast bar. The home has a large living room and has high ceilings. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the washer and dryer for your convenience. Community pool and clubhouse are available for your enjoyment. Community has good access to major roads, shopping outlets, and the assigned schools. Call today to see this outstanding rental property.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.