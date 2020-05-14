3407 HIGH HAMPTON CIRCLE

Amenities
LIGHT, BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS.Maintenance free living in a convenient location just minutes from I75, I 4 AND US 301 Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome in the gated community of Williams Crossing. The 1st floor features: large combination living & dining areas with laminate flooring, 1/2 bath, stairs and landing area also have laminate wood flooring., eat-in kitchen with built-in microwave, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, pantry, an inside laundry closet with washer & dryer is located off of the kitchen. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms each of them has it's own bathroom and a large closet. it's like having two master suites. Rent includes water/sewer, trash service, common area maintenance & the use of the community pool. Town home has two assigned parking spaces (parking tags are required).