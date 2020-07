Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

3 Bed/2 Bath spacious and clean Home in Tampa with 1642 sq ft. of living space . very large Fenced yard offers plenty of room to roam.Laminate floors are so easy to clean and maintain.Carpet in bedrooms flooring.Kitchen appliances include range ,Microwave and refrigerator.Lots of cabinet and counter space !Efficient central AC and heat will keep you comfortable year round.Washer and dryer in place.