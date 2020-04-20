All apartments in Mango
11903 Clay Pit Rd 101

11903 Clay Pit Road · No Longer Available
Location

11903 Clay Pit Road, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Mother In Law Suite - 33584 - Property Id: 243876

(813) 644-2282 - Spacious Mother-In-Law Studio Apartment

Serious Inquires Only!

Must have deposit and first months rent available. This is a large all inclusive studio apartment with private entrance, bathroom and full Kitchen in a quiet neighborhood.

100% tile throughout so it makes it easy to clean and perfect for anyone with allergies. Water, Electricity, and Internet are included.

Rent is based on SINGLE occupancy.

No smoking, No drugs and No pets.
Everything listed above is Non-negotiable.

Minutes away from I-4, I-75 and local shopping centers which makes it easy to go places.

$45 application fee

No Pets Allowed (non-negotiable)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave. Washer and Dryer available.

Utilities: Electricity, Water, High-Speed Internet and washer/dryer use Included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243876
Property Id 243876

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5696238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have any available units?
11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have?
Some of 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 currently offering any rent specials?
11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 pet-friendly?
No, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 offer parking?
No, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 does not offer parking.
Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have a pool?
No, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 does not have a pool.
Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have accessible units?
No, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11903 Clay Pit Rd 101 does not have units with air conditioning.

