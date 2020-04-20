11903 Clay Pit Rd 101

Amenities

(813) 644-2282 - Spacious Mother-In-Law Studio Apartment



Serious Inquires Only!



Must have deposit and first months rent available. This is a large all inclusive studio apartment with private entrance, bathroom and full Kitchen in a quiet neighborhood.



100% tile throughout so it makes it easy to clean and perfect for anyone with allergies. Water, Electricity, and Internet are included.



Rent is based on SINGLE occupancy.



No smoking, No drugs and No pets.

Everything listed above is Non-negotiable.



Minutes away from I-4, I-75 and local shopping centers which makes it easy to go places.



$45 application fee



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave. Washer and Dryer available.



Utilities: Electricity, Water, High-Speed Internet and washer/dryer use Included.

