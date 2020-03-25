10945 BLACK SWAN COURT

Amenities

Beautiful immaculate move in ready 2 bedroom townhome with one full bath and one half bath. Back on the market after just being remodeled. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. NEW vinyl flooring downstairs and NEW carpet in the second floor bedrooms. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove in the kitchen and opens to the dining and living area. Also includes washer and dryer! Ceiling fans throughout! Enjoy your privacy on the covered NEW SCREENED in rear lanai with conservation view and no backyard neighbors. Rent includes water, garbage, landscaping and community pool. Great location just minutes from I75, Sabal Park, Brandon mall with easy access. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING! Some qualifications: Minimum credit score is 600, No past evictions, Gross income over $41,000 a year.