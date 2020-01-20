10934 Black Swan Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome - Great town home in great location. Community is small and quiet. This town home features wood laminate floors throughout with a screen porch. Open floor plan with fully equipped kitchen, pantry and kitchen bar. Half bath downstairs and storage closet underneath stairs. Laundry closet with washer and dryer located upstairs - great convenience! Enjoy cooling off during the hot summer at the community pool! Shopping and Dining close by and easy access to interstate for commuting too! HOA Application Approval REQUIRED - Minimum 14 DAYS Please ask for details. If Approved owner will give HOA application fee off the first full months rent.



