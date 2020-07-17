6106 65th Court East

Amenities

Mostly updated 4-bedroom 2 bath pool home in the Fresh Meadows Community. Tile floor throughout the entire home. Updated kitchen and baths. The Kitchen boast granite counter tops, kitchen island, and is open to the main living are of the home. Great outdoor space for entertaining by your pool overlooking a pond. The roof, ac, and water heater have all been updated within the past 5 years. This home is located conveniently between Tampa International Airport and Sarasota International Airport. Home location is also conveniently located near Virgil Mills Elementary, Buffalo Creek Middle School, new Parrish High School and Charter School. Nearby Golf Courses include Buffalo Creek Park/Golf Course, Moccasin Wallow Golf Course and Terra Ceia. Commuters will love the easy access to interstate 75 and 275 for commutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton and Sarasota and all other metroplex suburbs.



We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental or Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased.



We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.



