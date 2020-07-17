All apartments in Manatee County
6106 65th Court East

Location

6106 65th Court East, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,020

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
Mostly updated 4-bedroom 2 bath pool home in the Fresh Meadows Community. Tile floor throughout the entire home. Updated kitchen and baths. The Kitchen boast granite counter tops, kitchen island, and is open to the main living are of the home. Great outdoor space for entertaining by your pool overlooking a pond. The roof, ac, and water heater have all been updated within the past 5 years. This home is located conveniently between Tampa International Airport and Sarasota International Airport. Home location is also conveniently located near Virgil Mills Elementary, Buffalo Creek Middle School, new Parrish High School and Charter School. Nearby Golf Courses include Buffalo Creek Park/Golf Course, Moccasin Wallow Golf Course and Terra Ceia. Commuters will love the easy access to interstate 75 and 275 for commutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton and Sarasota and all other metroplex suburbs.

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental or Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased.

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Listing courtesy of RE/MAX ALLIANCE GROUP
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 65th Court East have any available units?
6106 65th Court East has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6106 65th Court East have?
Some of 6106 65th Court East's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 65th Court East currently offering any rent specials?
6106 65th Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 65th Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 65th Court East is pet friendly.
Does 6106 65th Court East offer parking?
No, 6106 65th Court East does not offer parking.
Does 6106 65th Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 65th Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 65th Court East have a pool?
Yes, 6106 65th Court East has a pool.
Does 6106 65th Court East have accessible units?
No, 6106 65th Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 65th Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 65th Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 65th Court East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6106 65th Court East has units with air conditioning.
