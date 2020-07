Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access

3326 46th Terrace East Available 08/31/20 POOL HOME WITH FENCED YARD! Pet Friendly! - Fantastic home offered for annual lease located within Manatee Oaks! The home offers a formal living room with a double set of sliders that walk out to the screened patio and pool area. There is a dining area and pass-through kitchen with a nice sized breakfast bar.

The living room area offers volume-vaulted ceilings and carpet. The primary bedroom is well appointed with a private slider access to the pool/patio area. The primary on-suite offers a step in shower with ample closet space.

Bedroom 2 and 3 are situated on the opposite side of the home and share the full bath.



The location is ideal as you are minutes to state road 70, state road 64, and Lockwood/University Parkway!



*Tenant occupied please do not disturb. Contact management for tour details.

*2 pet maximum with breed restrictions/ max weight is 50 lbs. Additional pet deposit/fee required.*Renters Insurance required and if you have a pet, renters insurance covering pet.

*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ . A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Application fees are not refundable.

*HOA application fee/approval may apply

*Tenant pays electric/cable/internet/phone/water/sewer

*Lawn Care Included /Pool Care Included

*Tenant pays all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



