Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:45 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Manasota Key, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manasota Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1100 GULF BOULEVARD
1100 Gulf Boulevard, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
650 sqft
January 2021 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2021. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 1 mile of Manasota Key

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex. New A/C. Non-smoking property. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL. September 1, 2020 move in date available.
Results within 5 miles of Manasota Key

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 08/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: August through December 2020 RENTED: April-July 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10204 Deerwood Ave
10204 Deerwood Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1692 sqft
Beautiful Paradise Living Waiting For You! - Property Id: 194004 This home is located close to all that Englewood has to offer. Located on a quite street with beautiful landscaped yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
10371 Grail Avenue
10371 Grail Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8232 ARCHIE STREET
8232 Archie Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
957 sqft
Affordable two bedroom, 1 bath with screened in POOL and FENCED IN BACK YARD in tropical scenery! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by wonderful hardwood floors and slider door allowing the natural light to flow into the main living area.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month. Available 10/2020 - 11/15/2020

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
37 OAKLAND HILLS PLACE
37 Oakland Hills Place, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1321 sqft
Seasonal Rental located in the Rotunda West community. This 3/2 single family home over looks the golf course, is approximately 12 minutes from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood Isles
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1190 LAMPP DRIVE
1190 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Reduced 3/2 Seasonal rental available. Florida cottage vacation home. Immaculate and close to beaches shops and dinning. Tranquil views of Ainger creek from large back, screened in lanai.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manasota Key, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manasota Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

