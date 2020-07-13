154 Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
888 C Road
888 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$13,000
2496 sqft
THIS IS A JEWEL OF A BARN! LOVELY LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTHERN BLVD AND ALL SHOW VENUES. BARN IS LOCATED ON 10 ACRE ESTATE, QUITE PRIVATE. NEWER 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN...PLUS BRAND NEW 4 STALL SHED ROW STYLE BARN. 12 STALLS ARE 12 X 14.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
1059 E Road
1059 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,500
4830 sqft
TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
12964 North Road
12964 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
827 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a screened in back patio. PROPERTY SITS NEXT TO THE MAIN HOUSE The property has a gated entry thru the gate. MAIN HOUSE is OWNER OCCUPIED. Property is Quiet and peaceful.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
2999 C Road
2999 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
$850
1260 sqft
This perfectly planned tranquil 10 acre property situated in Loxahatchee Groves is perfect for your seasonal or annual leasing needs! 24 stalls available along with 12 ample paddocks, round pen, 250 x 250 irrigated ring with beautiful viewing lounge

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.

1 of 22

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
250 Crestwood Circle
250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
5035 sqft
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
404 Indigo Avenue
404 Indigo Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2513 sqft
Beautifully updated and tastefully furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Wellington. Enjoy the private, fully fenced backyard and heated pool and close proximity to all equestrian venues.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
860 Foresteria Avenue
860 Foresteria Avenue, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 860 Foresteria Avenue in Wellington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
900 Cosmos Court
900 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2174 sqft
Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 Country Club Way
117 Country Club Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1396 sqft
Tiled floors through-out , Well maintained 3 bedroom. two bath home minutes from town
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loxahatchee Groves apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

