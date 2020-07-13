/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
150 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
22 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
1 of 23
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lockhart
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
57 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
138 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4136 Versailles Dr #D
4136 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1183 sqft
4136 Versailles Dr #D Available 08/01/20 4136 Versailles Dr. - Wonderful and spacious lakefront condominium located on tranquil Lake Orlando.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
5284 River Birch Court
5284 River Birch Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1598 sqft
5284 River Birch Court Available 07/13/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Duplex (Backyard Pool!) For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race,
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
7587 Groveoak Drive
7587 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203
832 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus -
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2513 Maitland Crossing Way 14309
2513 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
Unit 14309 Available 08/15/20 1/1 condo in Bella Terra - Property Id: 304338 1/1 condo in Bella Terra. Third floor unit. Close to Maitland, Altamonte Springs. Easy access to I4. Close to Seminole Community College.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Lotus Club
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1325 Sassafras Ave.
1325 Sassafras Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Altamonte Springs- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,700 sqft single-family home is located in Forest Edge community of Altamonte Springs just off of Maitland Blvd and Eden Park Road and is
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
6564 Viewpoint Court
6564 Viewpoint Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Balcony
Lockhart Apartments with GarageLockhart Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLockhart Apartments with ParkingLockhart Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL