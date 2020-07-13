168 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL with parking
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 45
1 of 6
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 27
It is a little-known fact that there are several areas in Lockhart, Florida, that are supposedly haunted! The areas in and around the city have over a dozen sites with major histories of paranormal activity and dark pasts. For those interested in all things spooky and kooky, this is your kind of place!
Lockhart is located about 20 minutes away from Orlando and is a suburb of Lake Buena Vista. This means it is less than a half-hour away from Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and pretty much every other theme park you might want to visit. With that kind of location, it's kind of shocking that this census-designated place only has 13,060 residents. It seems like anyone who likes to have fun should be living in or around Lockhart, which is why you should check out the rental homes here as soon as possible, before everyone else figures out what a prime location this is! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lockhart apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.