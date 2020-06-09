All apartments in Leon County
Find more places like 823 Livingston Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon County, FL
/
823 Livingston Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

823 Livingston Court

823 Livingston Court · (850) 201-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

823 Livingston Court, Leon County, FL 32303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 823 Livingston Court · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE NOW: 2Bd/1Ba - with fireplace - 823 Livingston Ct - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex. Great location near I-10 and N Monroe close to restaurants and shopping. This property features an open Living/Dining area with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher, ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths with carpet in the bedrooms, private patio overlooking back yard, storage and laundry room off back patio.

PETS welcome with $300 non-refundable fee. No aggressive-breed dogs will be allowed.

APPLICATION SCREENING REQUIREMENTS: your Rental Application will be evaluated based on rental history, credit history, criminal history and income verification. A SEPARATE Rental Application must be submitted for each person over the age of 18 that would be occupying the property, as well as for Guarantor's if needed.
- Evictions, Landlord debit or criminal history will cause your application to be denied
- Credit history of 625 + FICO Score is required

(RLNE5693987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Livingston Court have any available units?
823 Livingston Court has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 Livingston Court have?
Some of 823 Livingston Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Livingston Court currently offering any rent specials?
823 Livingston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Livingston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Livingston Court is pet friendly.
Does 823 Livingston Court offer parking?
No, 823 Livingston Court does not offer parking.
Does 823 Livingston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Livingston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Livingston Court have a pool?
No, 823 Livingston Court does not have a pool.
Does 823 Livingston Court have accessible units?
No, 823 Livingston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Livingston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Livingston Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Livingston Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Livingston Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 823 Livingston Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity