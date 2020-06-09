823 Livingston Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE NOW: 2Bd/1Ba - with fireplace - 823 Livingston Ct - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex. Great location near I-10 and N Monroe close to restaurants and shopping. This property features an open Living/Dining area with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher, ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths with carpet in the bedrooms, private patio overlooking back yard, storage and laundry room off back patio.



PETS welcome with $300 non-refundable fee. No aggressive-breed dogs will be allowed.



APPLICATION SCREENING REQUIREMENTS: your Rental Application will be evaluated based on rental history, credit history, criminal history and income verification. A SEPARATE Rental Application must be submitted for each person over the age of 18 that would be occupying the property, as well as for Guarantor's if needed.

- Evictions, Landlord debit or criminal history will cause your application to be denied

- Credit history of 625 + FICO Score is required



(RLNE5693987)