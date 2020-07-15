Amenities

5527 Denargo Drive Available 05/01/20 MODERN 3/2 w/ Office, Stainless Steel Apps, Spa Tub, & Big Privacy Fenced Yard! NEW AC & Water Heater! $1295/month Avail May 1st! - You will adore this spacious move in ready modern 3/2 that has vaulted ceilings, split bedroom plan, walk in closet in master, 2 closets in other bedrooms, office/sunroom, spa tub with tile surround, crown molding throughout, & more! There is a large covered front porch with bench, inside utility room w/ washer/dryer, lots of storage, and back patio! .25 acre privacy fenced yard with a lemon tree, flower bushes, fire-pit, and wide enough gate to fit a boat/RV/car though! Newer AC, paint, carpet, & water heater! Quiet neighborhood with 2 parks/playgrounds and less than 5 mins from Lake Jackson, Publix, National Forest, and Ochlockonee River! Available May 1st for $1295/month!



Directions: North on Capital Cir NW. Left on Tower Rd. Left on Bombadil. At end of road Left on Lumberjack. 1st Right on Denargo. Home on Right. 5527 Denargo Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32303



