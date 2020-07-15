All apartments in Leon County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:25 AM

5527 Denargo Drive

5527 Denargo Drive · (850) 766-3252
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5527 Denargo Drive, Leon County, FL 32303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5527 Denargo Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
hot tub
5527 Denargo Drive Available 05/01/20 MODERN 3/2 w/ Office, Stainless Steel Apps, Spa Tub, & Big Privacy Fenced Yard! NEW AC & Water Heater! $1295/month Avail May 1st! - You will adore this spacious move in ready modern 3/2 that has vaulted ceilings, split bedroom plan, walk in closet in master, 2 closets in other bedrooms, office/sunroom, spa tub with tile surround, crown molding throughout, & more! There is a large covered front porch with bench, inside utility room w/ washer/dryer, lots of storage, and back patio! .25 acre privacy fenced yard with a lemon tree, flower bushes, fire-pit, and wide enough gate to fit a boat/RV/car though! Newer AC, paint, carpet, & water heater! Quiet neighborhood with 2 parks/playgrounds and less than 5 mins from Lake Jackson, Publix, National Forest, and Ochlockonee River! Available May 1st for $1295/month!

Directions: North on Capital Cir NW. Left on Tower Rd. Left on Bombadil. At end of road Left on Lumberjack. 1st Right on Denargo. Home on Right. 5527 Denargo Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32303

(RLNE4822423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 Denargo Drive have any available units?
5527 Denargo Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5527 Denargo Drive have?
Some of 5527 Denargo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 Denargo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5527 Denargo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 Denargo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5527 Denargo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5527 Denargo Drive offer parking?
No, 5527 Denargo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5527 Denargo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5527 Denargo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 Denargo Drive have a pool?
No, 5527 Denargo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5527 Denargo Drive have accessible units?
No, 5527 Denargo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 Denargo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 Denargo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5527 Denargo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5527 Denargo Drive has units with air conditioning.
