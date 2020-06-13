/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lely, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
234 Pebble Beach BLVD
234 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 234 Pebble Beach BLVD in Lely. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
444 Forest Hills BLVD E
444 Forest Hills Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2428 sqft
Beautiful home available for the OFF SEASON from May to October for minimum 90 days, up to 180 days, one floor with 3 bedrooms, two of them have direct access to pool area, 2 full bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen overlooking gorgeous landscaped
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
740 Augusta BLVD E
740 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1366 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6446 Pembroke WAY
6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2963 sqft
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
4902 Andros DR
4902 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2781 sqft
$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9449 Italia WAY
9449 Italia Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9487 Piacere WAY
9487 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2032 sqft
Available NOW & for 2021 Season. Includes a full golf membership! Built in 2013, this Sophia model includes 3 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms and has barely been lived in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7429 Moorgate Point WAY
7429 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful attached villa in Moorgate Point at Lely Resort! Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with fabulous pool and spa overlooking a lake and green space! Lots of space between your neighbors lanai for complete privacy! The Players Club is an
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Naples Manor
1 Unit Available
5414 Warren ST
5414 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a pleasant and quiet backyard overlooking a lake. This spacious house features 2 master bedrooms and a flex room that is just off the main living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9230 Veneto PL
9230 Veneto Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2246 sqft
Largest Executive Golf Home in Treviso Bay. FULL GOLF Membership Transferred to renter. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with 2,300 sq.ft; 3 Bed + 2 Baths. Outdoor Pool , Spa and Summer Kitchen. Backs into Preserve and VERY luminous.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4270 Pearl Harbor DR
4270 Pearl Harbor Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4270 Pearl Harbor DR in Collier County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3652 Kent DR
3652 Kent Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1494 sqft
VACATION RENTAL! Beautiful three bedroom two bath newly remodeled single family home located in sought after community of Queens Park. Solar Heated pool. Great for entertaining! Perfect for your vacation retreat!
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
5616 Greenwood CIR
5616 Greenwood Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Villas at Greenwood Lakes! This Villa is available for annual rental. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Tiles throughout, Open Kitchen, recently painted, large Screen Lanai, gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6428 Costa CIR
6428 Costa Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
2876 sqft
LAKOYA AT LELY RESORT!! Stunning seasonal rental! Beautifully decorated inside and out! Some updates in Furniture since these photos where taken too! Enjoy all the amazing amenities that Lely Resort has to offer! 2 resort Style pools! Adult lap
Results within 5 miles of Lely
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lely Resort
33 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1081 sqft
Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
