8449 Indian Wells WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court gym pool hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful POOL home in a quite gated community in LELY RESORT with spectacular GOLF COURSE VIEW. Watch the sunset every evening from your own home while you sip a glass of wine. Nicely Upgraded home with Brand New Furnishings., King in Master, Queen in second bedroom and pull out sofa in third bedroom. Immaculately clean and freshly painted spacious home. Enjoy Naples at its fullest. Full Player's Club & Spa membership which offers you a resort style pool with waterfalls, full service spa, lap pool, hot tub, 13 tennis courts, bocce courts, state of the art fitness center, pool side tiki bar, full service dining and more. Lely Resort is minutes from Naples fabulous sandy beaches and downtown shopping, and a short drive to Marco Island.