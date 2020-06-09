All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated June 9 2020

8449 Indian Wells WAY

8449 Indian Wells Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

8449 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1743 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful POOL home in a quite gated community in LELY RESORT with spectacular GOLF COURSE VIEW. Watch the sunset every evening from your own home while you sip a glass of wine. Nicely Upgraded home with Brand New Furnishings., King in Master, Queen in second bedroom and pull out sofa in third bedroom. Immaculately clean and freshly painted spacious home. Enjoy Naples at its fullest. Full Player's Club & Spa membership which offers you a resort style pool with waterfalls, full service spa, lap pool, hot tub, 13 tennis courts, bocce courts, state of the art fitness center, pool side tiki bar, full service dining and more. Lely Resort is minutes from Naples fabulous sandy beaches and downtown shopping, and a short drive to Marco Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have any available units?
8449 Indian Wells WAY has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have?
Some of 8449 Indian Wells WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 Indian Wells WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8449 Indian Wells WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 Indian Wells WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8449 Indian Wells WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY offer parking?
No, 8449 Indian Wells WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8449 Indian Wells WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8449 Indian Wells WAY has a pool.
Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have accessible units?
No, 8449 Indian Wells WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8449 Indian Wells WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8449 Indian Wells WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8449 Indian Wells WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
