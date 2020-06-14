56 Apartments for rent in Leisure City, FL with gym

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15410 SW 284th St
15410 Southwest 284th Street, Leisure City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Modern 2/2 Unit completely renovated !! Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile floor, new kitchen, bathrooms and new AC unit. Centrally located near major expressways and Baptist Hospital in Homestead.
Results within 1 mile of Leisure City

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
970 NE 33rd Ter
970 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedrooms 2 baths condo on second floor. Located in the beautiful Monterrey at Malibu Bay. Near shopping centers, Homestead hospital, restaurants and schools. Close to the Turnpike, within minutes from the Florida Keys. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Ave
1650 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom unit in Malibu Bay! This property will not disappoint, featuring a spacious layout with living room, dining room, and family room area. All tile floors downstairs, and carpeted upstairs.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1720 NE 33rd Ave
1720 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! WHAT A GREAT TOWNHOUSE! ENJOY THE 24 HRS SECURITY GUARD AND THE TOP CLASS RESORT FACILITIES IN THIS BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY IN MALIBU. THE VILLAS AT CARMEL INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE W/ FITNESS CENTER AND POOL. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2247 Portofino Ave
2247 Portofino Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is a 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath single family home that boasts a large living area. Open kitchen/dining layout with a large living room and high ceilings. Plenty of space!! Located in the exclusive community of Waterstone.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1480 NE 33rd Ave
1480 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Homestead. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer at the unit. New floor at the master bedroom (carpet on the other ones) Nice Pool and gym included on rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.

1 of 44

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
935 NE 34th Ave
935 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Resort Style Gated Community near Baptist Hospital, Restaurants & Shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1316 N Quetzal Ct
1316 North Questal Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful single family home in The Villages of Homestead. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage tiled throughout. Community has clubhouse, pool, exercise room and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Leisure City, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leisure City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

