Amenities

garage walk in closets carpet

This is an outstanding three bedroom home with two bathrooms, walk in closets, two car garage and very nice screened lanai. This home has brand new carpet and the whole interior was just painted for the new tenant comfort. The master bathroom has step in shower along with double vanity sinks. Also newer appliances. There is also a large screened lanai for your enjoyment. Call for your showing appointment on this beauty before it's gone. Your next home is calling for you. Oh I failed to mention the location is idea as well. Schools near by and close to 82 for easy access to Greater Fort Myers area.