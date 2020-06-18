All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

4919 Golfview Blvd

4919 Golfview Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Golfview Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex conveniently located near Gunnery Rd and Lee Blvd. Close to shopping, dining, and recreation.

Qualifications: Online Application fee $50 per adult. (Money order or cashier's check). Move-in Cost: Security deposit starting at $1050.00 pending owner's approval and First Full Month. No felonies, NO evictions. Monthly income must be 2.5 x Net the rent rate. Verifiable income in the form of pay stubs or bank statements for past 2 months. $200 deposit required to hold the unit off the market. NO PETS ALLOWED; No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Golfview Blvd have any available units?
4919 Golfview Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 4919 Golfview Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Golfview Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Golfview Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Golfview Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 4919 Golfview Blvd offer parking?
No, 4919 Golfview Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Golfview Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Golfview Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Golfview Blvd have a pool?
No, 4919 Golfview Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Golfview Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4919 Golfview Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Golfview Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Golfview Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Golfview Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4919 Golfview Blvd has units with air conditioning.
