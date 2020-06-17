All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

4621 30th Street Southwest

4621 30th Street Southwest · (239) 994-7529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4621 30th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1761 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Newly Renovated 3 bedroom + Den 2 bathroom single-family house features fresh paint, new tile throughout, great room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, enclosed lanai, 2 car garage.

Conveniently located in Lehigh Acres near Immokalee (Route 82) and Daniels/Gunnery, near RSW, Jet Blue Park, grocery stores, restaurants.

Tenant responsible for lawn care, electric and water system maintenance.

Move in requirement: First Month's rent ($1350) + Security Deposit ($1350) and possibly last month's rent depending on situation.

Application link: https://1realservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=44758
Each adult applicant over age 18 must fill out own application. $50 non-refundable application fee per application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

