4621 30th Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Newly Renovated 3 bedroom + Den 2 bathroom single-family house features fresh paint, new tile throughout, great room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, enclosed lanai, 2 car garage.



Conveniently located in Lehigh Acres near Immokalee (Route 82) and Daniels/Gunnery, near RSW, Jet Blue Park, grocery stores, restaurants.



Tenant responsible for lawn care, electric and water system maintenance.



Move in requirement: First Month's rent ($1350) + Security Deposit ($1350) and possibly last month's rent depending on situation.



Application link: https://1realservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=44758

Each adult applicant over age 18 must fill out own application. $50 non-refundable application fee per application.