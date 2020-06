Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2/2 plus den duplex features all new tile throughout and fully equipped open kitchen concept. 3rd room could be used as a bedroom, but has no closet. lawn & salt service included. Call our rental agent Khrystie Gonzalez 239-331-0072 or Latonya Perez 239-571-4879 to schedule a showing. ** For photos and to view all of our listings please visit our website www.keyrealestateadvisors.com **

ONLY DOGS UNDER 25 POUNDS