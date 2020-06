Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction

WELCOME TO THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ! Be the first to enjoy this 03 spacious bedrooms aligned in this exemplary floor plan with a big back yard. This home is in a very quiet and private neighborhood. Walking distance from Harns Marsh Middle School and close to Walmart Super Center. Home comes with WASHER AND DRYER. RENT included well water system maintenance. PET FRIENDLY with restrictions .