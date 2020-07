Amenities

A slice of heaven with this two bedroom villa in famous Village International. You can see the heavenly pool right out the back door for your use in this hot Florida weather. This Villa features all tile floors along with nice kitchen appliances. You will also find a large screened lanai over looking the court yard. This a comfortable place to live with a very nice neighborhood. Also no lawn care worries. The master bedroom has wonderful vanity and spacious step in shower. Take a look at this one and it will be your next home.