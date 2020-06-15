All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

318 Rushmore Avenue N

318 Rushmore Avenue North · (239) 293-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Rushmore Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Alabama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 318 Rushmore Avenue N · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cozy 3BR/2BA House with Pool for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-TO-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM 100% of rent BACK! If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Minimum option required before move-IN: $16,000.00. Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs. ***

Looking for your first home, or a snowbird retreat? This is the one. Just minutes from Jet Blue Park (Fenway South) and SW Regional (Ft. Myers) airport. Quick and easy commute into Ft. Myers. 40 minutes to Ft. Myers Beach or Sanibel. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a family room/den. Have your morning coffee in the screened lanai, then jump in your pool to cool off! There is tile throughout for easy housekeeping. Huge pantry for plenty of storage. Surprisingly large bedrooms. This one comes with all the appliances, including the Whirlpool washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout the house and on the screened lanai. Fenced side yard for the kids (or pets) to play. Stamped concrete (oversized) driveway. New roof in 2011. Great neighbors and convenient to stores, banks, etc. Make an appointment to see this one today.

(RLNE5618581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have any available units?
318 Rushmore Avenue N has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have?
Some of 318 Rushmore Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Rushmore Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
318 Rushmore Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Rushmore Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Rushmore Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N offer parking?
No, 318 Rushmore Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Rushmore Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 318 Rushmore Avenue N has a pool.
Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 318 Rushmore Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Rushmore Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Rushmore Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Rushmore Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
