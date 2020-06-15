318 Rushmore Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Cozy 3BR/2BA House with Pool for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-TO-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM 100% of rent BACK! If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Minimum option required before move-IN: $16,000.00. Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs. ***



Looking for your first home, or a snowbird retreat? This is the one. Just minutes from Jet Blue Park (Fenway South) and SW Regional (Ft. Myers) airport. Quick and easy commute into Ft. Myers. 40 minutes to Ft. Myers Beach or Sanibel. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a family room/den. Have your morning coffee in the screened lanai, then jump in your pool to cool off! There is tile throughout for easy housekeeping. Huge pantry for plenty of storage. Surprisingly large bedrooms. This one comes with all the appliances, including the Whirlpool washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout the house and on the screened lanai. Fenced side yard for the kids (or pets) to play. Stamped concrete (oversized) driveway. New roof in 2011. Great neighbors and convenient to stores, banks, etc. Make an appointment to see this one today.



(RLNE5618581)