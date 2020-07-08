All apartments in Lehigh Acres
2804 72nd ST W
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

2804 72nd ST W

2804 72nd Street W · No Longer Available
Location

2804 72nd Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready Mid August. 3 bed 2 bath house w/ 1 car garage in Lehigh located off Sunshine blvd N. Tile. No fence. No Lanai. 1048 sq ft $1095 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6* Pets OK w/ $350 refundable deposit paid. Max weight 30 lbs & NO dangerous / exotic breeds. Home on well & septic. Electric & landscaping resident's responsibility. In order to qualify: All applicants must have min 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) w/ NO lapses gaps / NOT living w/ family, no evictions, & evidence of $2,737 NET mo income shown w/July pay stub or April thru July bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee will go towards first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past the property before calling to set up a showing. Tenant Occupied please do not disturb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 72nd ST W have any available units?
2804 72nd ST W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 2804 72nd ST W currently offering any rent specials?
2804 72nd ST W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 72nd ST W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 72nd ST W is pet friendly.
Does 2804 72nd ST W offer parking?
Yes, 2804 72nd ST W offers parking.
Does 2804 72nd ST W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 72nd ST W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 72nd ST W have a pool?
No, 2804 72nd ST W does not have a pool.
Does 2804 72nd ST W have accessible units?
No, 2804 72nd ST W does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 72nd ST W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 72nd ST W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 72nd ST W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 72nd ST W does not have units with air conditioning.
