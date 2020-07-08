2804 72nd ST W

Amenities

Ready Mid August. 3 bed 2 bath house w/ 1 car garage in Lehigh located off Sunshine blvd N. Tile. No fence. No Lanai. 1048 sq ft $1095 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6* Pets OK w/ $350 refundable deposit paid. Max weight 30 lbs & NO dangerous / exotic breeds. Home on well & septic. Electric & landscaping resident's responsibility. In order to qualify: All applicants must have min 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) w/ NO lapses gaps / NOT living w/ family, no evictions, & evidence of $2,737 NET mo income shown w/July pay stub or April thru July bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee will go towards first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past the property before calling to set up a showing. Tenant Occupied please do not disturb.