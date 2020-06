Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath Fully Furnished House in Lehigh. Comes with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Furniture, Central A/C, Tile, Carpet, Screened Lanai and is on County Water! Lawn Care is included. $1,500 long term, or $1,800 for January, February or March. The owner is willing to work with lease terms and how long you might need it.