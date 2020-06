Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful serene location! The open floor plan allows for a large kitchen and central living area. This home is filled with natural light. Conveniently located close to parks and shopping.



Qualifications: Online Application fee $50 per adult. (Money order or cashier's check). Move-in Cost: Security deposit starting at $1295.00 pending owner's approval and First Full Month. No felonies, NO evictions. Monthly income must be 2.5 x Net the rent rate. Verifiable income in the form of pay stubs or bank statements for past 2 months. $200 deposit required to hold the unit off the market. NO PETS ALLOWED; No Smoking

