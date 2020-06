Amenities

parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking

ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY IN UPSCALE AREA OF LEHIGH ACRES. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND NATURE TRAIL. THIS FURNISHED VILLA IS IDEAL FOR SENIOR LIVING. THIS VILLA WAS RECENTLY REMODELED WITH NEW TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED AND TURNKEY READY. 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS PLUS SUNROOM. LEASES ARE AVAILABLE FOR A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR RELOCATING SENIORS LOOKING FOR A RENTAL WHILE THEY ARE LOOKING TO BUY OR BUILD THEIR NEW HOME.

CALL DAVID K. FOR ADDITIONAL INFO