Lehigh Acres, FL
1709 Englewood Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1709 Englewood Ave

1709 Englewood Avenue · (239) 443-1344
Location

1709 Englewood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 Englewood Ave · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready !! Call for appointment. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Available now in the desirable Country Club Estates!This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, single family home offers 1400 sq ft of living area and a bonus large enclosed screened lanai. Home has been recently updated and has tile throughout with an open kitchen! Conveniently located near everything!! Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer, and monthly lawn care. Call now to set up an appointment to view!! 239-443-1344

Property Manager - Latonya Perez
No Pets
No HOA
No Section 8

****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Englewood Ave have any available units?
1709 Englewood Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1709 Englewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Englewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Englewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Englewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 1709 Englewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Englewood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1709 Englewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Englewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Englewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1709 Englewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Englewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1709 Englewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Englewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Englewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Englewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Englewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
