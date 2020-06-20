1709 Englewood Ave

Amenities

Ready !! Call for appointment. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Available now in the desirable Country Club Estates!This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, single family home offers 1400 sq ft of living area and a bonus large enclosed screened lanai. Home has been recently updated and has tile throughout with an open kitchen! Conveniently located near everything!! Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer, and monthly lawn care. Call now to set up an appointment to view!! 239-443-1344



Property Manager - Latonya Perez

No Pets

No HOA

No Section 8



