Lehigh Acres, FL
10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206

10 Beth Stacey Boulevard · (239) 229-7931
Location

10 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
55 + Community - Feel like you're always on vacation in this perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the second level of Stone Edge Condominiums 55+ community, excellent location with one assigned covered carport parking spot (guest parking spots also available), great views of the heated community pool and tennis courts from the rear of your screened balcony. This home has a large breakfast bar with granite counter tops, carpet and ceramic floors, and a private master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have any available units?
10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have?
Some of 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 offers parking.
Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have a pool?
Yes, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 has a pool.
Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have accessible units?
No, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206 has units with air conditioning.
