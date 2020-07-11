24 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lantana apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Lantana
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
63 Units Available
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
67 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
186 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Results within 10 miles of Lantana
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
53 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,370
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Lavers
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
City Guide for Lantana, FL

Bat boy lives! The two headed woman is having a baby! Ridiculous headlines like these once blared from the cover of the National Enquirer, which had publishing headquarters in Lantana, Florida. So if you ever want to blame somebody for the tabloid downfall of America, maybe you can point your finger at Lantana --or maybe not, since the magazine hasn't been published for years.

When you think of moving to South Florida, the first thing you probably think about is the great weather you've heard about. The good news is that everything you've heard is really true. To get an idea of how important the weather is down here, Lantana's population of 10,423 (2010 census) increases by 4,000 during the winter, when part-time residents called snowbirds migrate south and hide out until the rest of the country warms up again. Lantana is more than just a winter nest, however. It was the corporate headquarters for the National Enquirer until the late 1980's, and the town still has a corporate presence, with large-scale companies such as gaming manufacturer Benchmark Games. Essentially, however, you don't get the feel of corporate America here, but rather of Vacationland USA. This tiny town (it's only 2.25 square miles long) may have an energetic vibe, but underneath there's a relaxing, casual undercurrent that makes you feel like you've landed in the middle of a cool vacation movie, complete with palm trees, beaches, great bars and friendly people who are happy to live here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Lantana, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lantana apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Lantana apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

