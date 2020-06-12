Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL with garage

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5837 Spanish River Road
5837 Spanish River Road, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1950 sqft
Large beautiful 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home in Portofino Shores, a wonderful gated community with a Clubhouse, Fitness center, Pool, Tennis courts and playground. Separate living and family rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2002 Grey Falcon Circle
2002 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large home in a gated community. Beautiful views of private pool and lake. Lawn and Pool care included Granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
886 Carolina Circle
886 Carolina Circle Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available Off Season starting May. Great pet friendly family home with a downstairs master bedroom. Located in a Gated Golf Community. Also has a granite kitchen, large pool, and lanai area. Great views from 2nd floor balcony. Utilities NOT included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2193 Harwick Circle
2193 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Brand new construction with open floor plan and large gourmet kitchen. Energy efficient home in community with lots of amenities.

1 of 36

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2174 Harwick Circle SW
2174 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 Year old 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a wonderful community with resort like amenities. This house will not last! Make an appointment to view.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood Park

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5679 Riverboat Circle
5679 Riverboat Circle SW, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing opportunity to rent, close to stores, banks and shopping areas, gated community with tropical landscape, screened in pool area and spacious open living and dining rooms. Room size approx. subject to error.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1976 Mooringline Drive
1976 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2228 sqft
Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakewood Park, FL

Lakewood Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

