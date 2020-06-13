2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent. First and Security to Move In. ($1700) If you would like to schedule a showing please call 772-370-6821. $50 per person 18+ application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6012 Indrio Road #E-4 have any available units?
6012 Indrio Road #E-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Park, FL.
Is 6012 Indrio Road #E-4 currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Indrio Road #E-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.