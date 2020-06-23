All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2800 Stagecoach Dr

2800 Stagecoach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Stagecoach Drive, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,304 sf home is located in Orange Park, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have any available units?
2800 Stagecoach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have?
Some of 2800 Stagecoach Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Stagecoach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Stagecoach Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Stagecoach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Stagecoach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Stagecoach Dr does offer parking.
Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Stagecoach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have a pool?
No, 2800 Stagecoach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have accessible units?
No, 2800 Stagecoach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Stagecoach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Stagecoach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Stagecoach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
