Amenities
6570 Sweetbriar Lane Available 01/23/20 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo in Bluffs of Christina - This condo is located in the Bluffs of Christina at 6570 Sweetbriar Lane and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with over 1500 Sq. Ft. of living area. This property has a formal dining area, living room and space for an open office or den. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk in closet. The courtyard at the rear of the property is secluded for privacy. The community features a community pool and rec. center. HOA dues include water/sewer, insurance on building and maintenance.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4184149)