Lakeland Highlands, FL
6570 Sweetbriar Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

6570 Sweetbriar Lane

6570 Sweetbriar Lane
Location

6570 Sweetbriar Lane, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813
Christina Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
6570 Sweetbriar Lane Available 01/23/20 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo in Bluffs of Christina - This condo is located in the Bluffs of Christina at 6570 Sweetbriar Lane and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with over 1500 Sq. Ft. of living area. This property has a formal dining area, living room and space for an open office or den. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk in closet. The courtyard at the rear of the property is secluded for privacy. The community features a community pool and rec. center. HOA dues include water/sewer, insurance on building and maintenance.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4184149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have any available units?
6570 Sweetbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have?
Some of 6570 Sweetbriar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6570 Sweetbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6570 Sweetbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6570 Sweetbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane offer parking?
No, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane has a pool.
Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6570 Sweetbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6570 Sweetbriar Lane has units with air conditioning.
