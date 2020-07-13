/
58 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Tropical Ridge
223 N E Street
223 North E Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
400 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, new kitchen, Blinds, new bath and ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! NEW INTERIOR PAINT, walk in closet, Terrazzo flooring, Great location (walk to downtown and the beaches) and neighborhood.
Bryant Park
101 Lucerne Avenue
101 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$900
300 sqft
In the Heart of it all! Great updated efficiency in downtown Lake Worth. It's less than a mile to the ocean and one block from the intra-coastal. Large common room to enjoy reading or relaxing and a fenced yard with gazebo for outdoor fun.
South Palm Park
1208 South Federal Highway - 14
1208 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 South Federal Highway - 14 in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Jewel
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.
South Palm Park
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
Royal Poinciana
1520 Lake Avenue
1520 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
598 sqft
Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - All New windows & Door and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach.
South Palm Park
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
Downtown Jewel
120 S J st
120 South J Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF LAKE WORTH! WALK TO LAKE AVENUE TO ALL THE RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN. CONVENIENT LOCATION, NICE AND SPACIOUS UNIT. EXTRA WALKING CLOSET, EASY TO SHOW.
Bryant Park
102 S LAKESIDE DR
102 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in the heart of Lake Worth with water included! Open floor plan with new paint/tile and hurricane impact doors and windows. Fenced in backyard area. Just a short walk to Lake Ave and right beside Bryant Park and the Intracoastal.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Worth
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
1303 N Railroad Avenue
1303 North Railroad Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath in east Boynton Beach
225 Bonnie Boulevard
225 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
Age 55 plus.Ground floor condo with parking and clubhouse just steps away.Close to elevator and laundry. Rented annually and partially furnished with bedroom, living room and dining sets.Condo association requires 700 credit score.
5800 Whispering Pine Way
5800 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit on second floor. Great and peaceful 55+ community. Laminate wood floor in dining/living room and bedroom. Nice kitchen w/modern cabinets and backsplash. Laundry room inside w/plenty of closet space. Modern tiled shower.
2673 Barkley Drive E
2673 Barkley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
612 sqft
LOVELY CORNER VILLA IN A 55 + COMMUNITY. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. SCREENED/ENCLOSED REAR PORCH, FRONT SITTING AREA, WALK IN SHOWER. COMMUNITY OFFERS HEATED SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM AND MANY ACTIVITIES.
121 Lake Pine Circle
121 Lake Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
818 sqft
Age 55 plus ,700 min credit score. 2nd floor walk-up. Has washer and dryer. Tile floor. NO PETS,NO TRUCKS, NO MOTOCYCLES!Available 8/1/2020
Poinciana Place
3654 Via Poinciana
3654 Via Poinciana, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL IN AN AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY, NO PETS. CLEAN, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER & A DESIRABLE SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE SCREENED BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEWS. EAT-IN KITCHEN, NO CARPETING.
Leisureville
1115 Lake Terrace
1115 Lake Terrace, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
55/+ Community - Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 675 sq. ft. condo in Boynton Beach.
Downtown West Palm Beach
608 5th Street
608 5th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
9300 sqft
Freshly painted and in great conditions, vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. All prospect tenants over the age of 18 should submit a rental application.
Village Green
500 W Village Green Circle
500 Village Green Cir W, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
Age 55 plus adult community.New laminate floors. Near laundry and elevator. Freshly painted.I year lease required. Hurricane shutters in front and rear.NO PETS!
2737 Emory Drive E
2737 Emory Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 story Condo. New laminate flooring in main living area and bedroom, tile in kitchen and baths. New cabinets and toilets in bathrooms. Freshly painted inside. Private closed in patio overlooks interior green space.
Village Green
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.
Village Green
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.
1950 North Congress Avenue #210 - 1
1950 North Congress Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
748 sqft
Great opportunity! Renovated property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more.
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets
