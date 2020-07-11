Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Mary
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
202 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Mary
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
30 Units Available
Goldenrod
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
65 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
41 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
2 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
33 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
144 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
City Guide for Lake Mary, FL

Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Mary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.

Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.

Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.

All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.

Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.

While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.

If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.

So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Lake Mary, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lake Mary apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Lake Mary apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

