3323 Laurel Dale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Great 2BR/2BA Duplex in quiet North Tampa neighborhood. Villa features ceramic tile in living areas, kitchen and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space and laundry closet with washer/dryer. Screened patio looks out to a large fenced yard. Great location close to Veterans Expressway. INCLUDED: Trash, Outdoor Quarterly Pest Control and Grass Mowed. Call now to view this great rental.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175606?accessKey=5a78



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE4020314)