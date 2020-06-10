All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 3323 Laurel Dale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
3323 Laurel Dale Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3323 Laurel Dale Drive

3323 Laurel Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3323 Laurel Dale Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2BR/2BA Villa in quiet North Tampa neighborhood. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 2BR/2BA Duplex in quiet North Tampa neighborhood. Villa features ceramic tile in living areas, kitchen and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space and laundry closet with washer/dryer. Screened patio looks out to a large fenced yard. Great location close to Veterans Expressway. INCLUDED: Trash, Outdoor Quarterly Pest Control and Grass Mowed. Call now to view this great rental.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175606?accessKey=5a78

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4020314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have any available units?
3323 Laurel Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have?
Some of 3323 Laurel Dale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Laurel Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Laurel Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Laurel Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive offer parking?
No, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Laurel Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 Laurel Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconyLake Magdalene Apartments with Garage
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa