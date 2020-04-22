All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:28 AM

13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

13761 Orange Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13761 Orange Sunset Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Whispering Oaks is a gated, waterfront community conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher.
Only minutes to Downtown Tampa, Tampa Airport, USF, Moffett, Advent Health and St. Joseph's Hospital North. Citrus Park Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall and Wiregrass Malls only 20 minutes away. This second floor condo is well maintained with new AC and carpet. Deck was replaced last year. Come relax and play in the pristine waters of 255+ acres Lake Magdalene. Community boat ramp for owners or tenants with a licensed, insured, motorized water craft. Great lake for water skiing, jet skis, canoes, kayaks, fishing, etc. Large community pool, gym recently remodeled, Laundry room washers and dryers were replaced 6 months ago. N. Dale Mabry has something for everyone from fast food to fine dining. Many grocery stores and other shops for your needs. Public transit available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa