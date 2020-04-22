13761 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Whispering Oaks is a gated, waterfront community conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher.

Only minutes to Downtown Tampa, Tampa Airport, USF, Moffett, Advent Health and St. Joseph's Hospital North. Citrus Park Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall and Wiregrass Malls only 20 minutes away. This second floor condo is well maintained with new AC and carpet. Deck was replaced last year. Come relax and play in the pristine waters of 255+ acres Lake Magdalene. Community boat ramp for owners or tenants with a licensed, insured, motorized water craft. Great lake for water skiing, jet skis, canoes, kayaks, fishing, etc. Large community pool, gym recently remodeled, Laundry room washers and dryers were replaced 6 months ago. N. Dale Mabry has something for everyone from fast food to fine dining. Many grocery stores and other shops for your needs. Public transit available.