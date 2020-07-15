245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Small town cottage like home with extra large pool, extra large yard, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, detached garage and storage, covered back patio,

Pool maintenance included, pets on approval, vinyl wood like floors, wall ac units, good size bedrooms, master has walk in closet, fenced yard,

Pool size 16 x 32, garage size 19 x 12 with utility hook up (cold water only) Owner looking for good credit 600+ all adults, proof of income to equal 30% net income, tenant to maintain yard, New photos coming after fresh paint and fix up. Available August 1, 2020