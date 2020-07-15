All apartments in Lake Alfred
Home
/
Lake Alfred, FL
/
245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE

245 South Rochelle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

245 South Rochelle Avenue, Lake Alfred, FL 33850
Downtown Lake Alfred

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Small town cottage like home with extra large pool, extra large yard, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, detached garage and storage, covered back patio,
Pool maintenance included, pets on approval, vinyl wood like floors, wall ac units, good size bedrooms, master has walk in closet, fenced yard,
Pool size 16 x 32, garage size 19 x 12 with utility hook up (cold water only) Owner looking for good credit 600+ all adults, proof of income to equal 30% net income, tenant to maintain yard, New photos coming after fresh paint and fix up. Available August 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have any available units?
245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Alfred, FL.
What amenities does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have?
Some of 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
