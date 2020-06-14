140 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with hardwood floors

Keystone is a suburb of Tampa, Fl., and over 11 major motion pictures have been filmed in the area, including "Blood Sport," "China Moon," "Cocoon," "Edward Scissorhands," "Lethal Weapon III," "My Girl," "Wilder Napalm," "Sneakers," "Parent Trap II," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Forever Mine" and "Ocean's 11."

Tampa is one of the state's most popular cities on its west coast. It makes sense then, that Keystone is one of the best suburbs in the state. The city is a popular exurb for Tampa, meaning it's a place where people go at night when the sun is down to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. Keystone itself feels like a small town, but it's anything but. About 24,000 people live here, so it's also a good place to get to know your neighbors.