140 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 42
1 of 41
1 of 13
1 of 37
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 52
1 of 35
1 of 54
1 of 21
1 of 43
1 of 34
1 of 39
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 25
Keystone is a suburb of Tampa, Fl., and over 11 major motion pictures have been filmed in the area, including "Blood Sport," "China Moon," "Cocoon," "Edward Scissorhands," "Lethal Weapon III," "My Girl," "Wilder Napalm," "Sneakers," "Parent Trap II," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Forever Mine" and "Ocean's 11."
Tampa is one of the state's most popular cities on its west coast. It makes sense then, that Keystone is one of the best suburbs in the state. The city is a popular exurb for Tampa, meaning it's a place where people go at night when the sun is down to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. Keystone itself feels like a small town, but it's anything but. About 24,000 people live here, so it's also a good place to get to know your neighbors. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Keystone renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.