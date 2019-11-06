12537 Silverdale st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2BR/2.5 BA 2 story townhome in South Hampton. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 2BR/2.5 BA 2 story townhome in South Hampton in Westchase area off Race Track Rd. Located in a gated community this 2 story townhome features a one car attached garage and ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Townhome features spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large living and dining room space with sliding doors that look out to a open patio area. Upstairs features a spacious loft area, utility room with front loading washer and dryer, guest room and guest bath. Large master bedroom with two closets and spacious master bath that features walk in shower, granite countertops, linen closet and double sinks. Great location in small gated community with community pool. Close to shopping, schools and restaurants. Call now to view this great townhome.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1589207?accessKey=5de5



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5192120)