12537 Silverdale st.
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

12537 Silverdale st.

12537 Silverdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

12537 Silverdale Street, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2BR/2.5 BA 2 story townhome in South Hampton. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 2BR/2.5 BA 2 story townhome in South Hampton in Westchase area off Race Track Rd. Located in a gated community this 2 story townhome features a one car attached garage and ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Townhome features spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large living and dining room space with sliding doors that look out to a open patio area. Upstairs features a spacious loft area, utility room with front loading washer and dryer, guest room and guest bath. Large master bedroom with two closets and spacious master bath that features walk in shower, granite countertops, linen closet and double sinks. Great location in small gated community with community pool. Close to shopping, schools and restaurants. Call now to view this great townhome.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1589207?accessKey=5de5

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5192120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 Silverdale st. have any available units?
12537 Silverdale st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12537 Silverdale st. have?
Some of 12537 Silverdale st.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12537 Silverdale st. currently offering any rent specials?
12537 Silverdale st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 Silverdale st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12537 Silverdale st. is pet friendly.
Does 12537 Silverdale st. offer parking?
Yes, 12537 Silverdale st. offers parking.
Does 12537 Silverdale st. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12537 Silverdale st. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 Silverdale st. have a pool?
Yes, 12537 Silverdale st. has a pool.
Does 12537 Silverdale st. have accessible units?
No, 12537 Silverdale st. does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 Silverdale st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12537 Silverdale st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12537 Silverdale st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12537 Silverdale st. does not have units with air conditioning.
