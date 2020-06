Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Historic Old Town - This cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located in Old Town and close to everything Key West has to offer. This home features a living room with an open alcove, a large bedroom, AC, a full size washer and dryer, a private covered porch. 2 Person maximum. Pets considered. Available early June for a 12 month lease. $2,225/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security Please call for a showing appointment: 305-296-6996



(RLNE4650170)