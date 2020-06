Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE JUL 15TH/ 1 YEAR LEASE 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean View Condo at La Brisa - COMPLETELY FURNISHED!

AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020. 1 YEAR LEASE

Bright, tropical colors and tile floors provide an island ambience to this two bedroom, two bathroom ocean view condominium. The living area and master bedroom both open onto the private balcony and create a relaxing indoor/outdoor place to unwind at the end of your day. Or enjoy the lush grounds with tennis courts and twenty-five by fifty foot heated pool.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5571607)