All apartments in Key Colony Beach
Find more places like 1001 W OCEAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Colony Beach, FL
/
1001 W OCEAN Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

1001 W OCEAN Drive

1001 Ocean Drive West · (386) 760-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1001 Ocean Drive West, Key Colony Beach, FL 33050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-204 · Avail. now

$6,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Monte Christo Condominiums are located in Key Colony Beach, Florida mile marker 53 in the heart of the Keys. Just 130 miles from downtown Miami and 50 miles from Key West.Monte Christo is minutes from some of the best diving and fishing locations in the world. Beautiful coral sand beaches are outside your door, as you relax in one of our luxurious condominiums.Direct Oceanfront!!!!!! Beautiful sunrises and sunsets from large balcony. Two large pools. spa, tennis court, shuffleboard and putting green. And for the rest of the story check out the pictures!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have any available units?
1001 W OCEAN Drive has a unit available for $6,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have?
Some of 1001 W OCEAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 W OCEAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 W OCEAN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 W OCEAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 W OCEAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Colony Beach.
Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 W OCEAN Drive does offer parking.
Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 W OCEAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 W OCEAN Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 W OCEAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 W OCEAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 W OCEAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 W OCEAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1001 W OCEAN Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Key Largo, FLMarathon, FLBig Pine Key, FL
Tavernier, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Big Coppitt Key, FLKey West, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity