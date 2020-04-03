1001 W OCEAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Monte Christo Condominiums are located in Key Colony Beach, Florida mile marker 53 in the heart of the Keys. Just 130 miles from downtown Miami and 50 miles from Key West.Monte Christo is minutes from some of the best diving and fishing locations in the world. Beautiful coral sand beaches are outside your door, as you relax in one of our luxurious condominiums.Direct Oceanfront!!!!!! Beautiful sunrises and sunsets from large balcony. Two large pools. spa, tennis court, shuffleboard and putting green. And for the rest of the story check out the pictures!!!!!!!!!!!!!