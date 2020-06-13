Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

221 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Kendale Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...




Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.



Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
4305 SW 130th Ct
4305 Southwest 130th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm.



Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6475 SW 130 Place
6475 Southwest 130th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
Kenland Court - Property Id: 263695 2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/; great room, upgraded baths Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263695 Property Id 263695 (RLNE5710439)



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12868 SW 62nd LN
12868 Southwest 62nd Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1525 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 - Property Id: 234735 Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths corner Townhouse. Like new stainless steel appliances. Community amenities includes pool, tennis court and basketball court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 1 mile of Kendale Lakes




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Crossings
13 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.




Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.




Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.




Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.



Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.



Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.



Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6793 SW 152nd Pl
6793 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent Beautiful Townhouse in quiet well establish neighborhood. Freshly Painted 3Bed 2Bath, Spacious Family-Living Area, Excellent terrace great for entertainment. Walk in closet in two bedrooms. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.



Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.



Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.



Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
King Court
1 Unit Available
11407 SW 84th St
11407 Southwest 84th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FABULOUSLY UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY 4/2 ONE-STORY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IN EAST KENDALL (EAST OF 117 AVE).



Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
10030 SW 147th Ct
10030 Southwest 147th Court, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
3/2 single story Gem in hammocks .Close to highways and malls. Close to supermarkets.Excellent Schools. 24 security patrol.Exotic Granite Kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliance. Cherry wood kitchen cabinets. Washer/Dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Kendale Lakes




Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.




Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.




Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
City Guide for Kendale Lakes, FL

If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.

While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kendale Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Kendale Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

