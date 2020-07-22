Apartment List
266 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Jupiter Farms means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
17155 Wildwood Rd
17155 Wildwood Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2500 sqft
Furnished 3/2 on 5 Acres - Property Id: 185759 Your peaceful get away with all the conveniences of Jupiter.

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
13194 169th Ct N
13194 169th Court North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous partially furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom on almost 1.2 acres land in Jupiter Farms. It is a "pool house" and is available for one year lease. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. High ceiling and a fantastic floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
17137 131st Terrace N
17137 131st Terrace North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful & private 1.5 acre lot, no HOA, very large swimming pool, beautiful finishes with new appliances. Very safe area, enormous detached garage, bring your boats or RV! Electric gate to enter the property. Call the listing agent today.

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
12168 Sandy Run Road
12168 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2483 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living At It's Finest! This Spectacular Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home Is Unique To All Other Properties Currently On The Market! Water, Cable/Internet, Lawn Care, Pool Service Included! Electric Up to $250 Included Per Month!
1 Unit Available
225 Carina Drive
225 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2580 sqft
Rarely available rental! Enjoy Jupiter Country Club living in this Single Family lakefront home - Annual or Seasonal. This move in ready Pool home offers 3 Bedrooms + Den. Impeccably furnished inside and out, with covered lanai + Pool w/ Spa.
78 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
27 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
5 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
8 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
Maple Island
162 Jones Creek Drive
162 Jones Creek Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2046 sqft
Gorgeous High End Renovation in the gated enclave of Maple Isle, overlooking a beautiful, serene nature preserve with access to the ocean on the navigable waters of Jones Creek.

1 Unit Available
Mirasol
120 Via Condado Way
120 Via Condado Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3029 sqft
Wide lake views from this spacious 2-story 5 bedroom + loft, 3 and 1/2 bath, 3 car pool home in desirable gated Mirabella! Sunny open concept family room, kitchen and eating area flows onto the covered patio w/gas hookup for barbecue's while

1 Unit Available
5551 Center St
5551 Center Street, Palm Beach County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
4200 sqft
None

1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
1139 N Community Drive
1139 Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1533 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathrooms Key West Style Townhome in Windsor Park Abacoa Jupiter! Bright, airy, freshly painted, clean. Completely upgraded, impact windows, 1 car garage. Driveway multiple cars. Covered front porch & 2nd fl.

1 Unit Available
5627 Golden Eagle Circle
5627 Golden Eagle Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1276 sqft
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Kitchen was renovated in 2017 including granite counters and backsplash.

1 Unit Available
Mirasol
108 Via Condado Way
108 Via Condado Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2985 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LAGUNA MODEL WITH LAKE VIEWS. IMMACULATE BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE. THERE ARE 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, ONE ON EACH LEVEL. CLOSE TO ''A'' RATED SCHOOLS.

1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1502 Pinecrest Circle
1502 Pinecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1178 sqft
This is an annual rental available as of June 1, 2020. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in the quiet community of Pinecrest.

1 Unit Available
Mirasol
5101 Beckman Terrace
5101 Beckman Ter, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2149 sqft
End unit, Brand new townhouse B Spanish model with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and one den. Comes with blinds, cable, internet and lawn care. Alton neighborhood has spectacular club house with basketball court, pool and fitness center.

1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

1 Unit Available
1073 Faulkner Terrace
1073 Faulkner Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
860 sqft
This lovely one bedroom apartment with one car garage is located in Alton, in the heart of Palmbeachgardens, close to restaurants and shops. Club house features pool, gym, ball court....Utility is included

1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

1 Unit Available
Town Center
4784 S Central Boulevard
4784 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED-Rare 1/1 in The Village at Abacoa, situated with a balcony on the park setting, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO POOL, FITNESS, MAILBOXES quiet section off Central Blvd.

1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6375 Riverwalk Lane
6375 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
Nice appointed 2 story townhome w/ 2 master suits w/ private balconies. 2.5 BA, Impact Windows, Full Washer & Dryer on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring upstairs and 20 inch tile downstairs. Screen cover patio.

1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat

1 Unit Available
Sims Creek
110 N Delaware Boulevard
110 North Delaware Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in an excellent location. Updated, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Large patio with lovely landscaping, furniture and charcoal grill. Your own private oasis. Fully furnished, turnkey unit. Updated kitchen and baths.
