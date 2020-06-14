/
1 bedroom apartments
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Juno Ridge, FL
1850 Holman 1 Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
777 sqft
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
11800 Ellison Wilson Road
11800 Ellison Wilson Road, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
876 sqft
Great Location,Fantastic, Light and Bright Large One Bedroom Garden apartment with separate laundry room and large private court yard. Won't last a MUST see. Rent includes all utilities, electric, water, cable, internet.
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
715 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.
1109 Myrtlewood Circle E
1109 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1109 Myrtlewood Circle E in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Botanica
186 Botanica Drive
186 Botanica Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE RETREAT UNIT ONLY! NO PETS. This large guest house/retreat is one of only a hand-full in the community and features large living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom set in picturesque Botanica.
North Palm Beach Village
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
North Palm Beach Village
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
720 sqft
INTRACOASTAL VIEWS,UPGRADED ISLAND KITCHEN W/GRANITE& STAINLESS STEEL APPL, WOOD CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS WATER INCL, BOAT SLIPS AVAIL BY OWNERS.
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W
9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
774 sqft
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy.
2724 Anzio Court
2724 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Nicely furnished third floor unit. Great amenities, pool, jacuzzi, steam/sauna rooms, gym, tennis, etc.